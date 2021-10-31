United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,452 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 52,246 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.69% of United Rentals worth $158,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:URI opened at $379.11 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.14 and a 1 year high of $380.17. The stock has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $350.54 and a 200-day moving average of $333.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current year.

URI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Rentals from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.60.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

