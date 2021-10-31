UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 47.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,346,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,205,650 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $166,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 1,188.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 55,497 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 60,456 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 314,641 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,016,000 after buying an additional 66,360 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores stock opened at $113.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.77. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $84.68 and a one year high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

Several analysts have commented on ROST shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.64.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

