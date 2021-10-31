UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $169.76 Million Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,780,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395,469 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.82% of Avantor worth $169,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth about $1,122,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 136,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 770.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 29,326 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 771,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,306,000 after purchasing an additional 89,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Avantor news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $3,881,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,279,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,651,457.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $5,986,881.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 458,683 shares of company stock valued at $18,503,592. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $40.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.37 and a 200-day moving average of $36.47. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.49 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 51.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 46.91%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVTR. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.28.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

