UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $182.64 Million Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,764,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 324,791 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.66% of Synchrony Financial worth $182,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 147.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 53.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

SYF opened at $46.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.11 and its 200 day moving average is $47.72. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.77.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYF. Citigroup raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.71.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

