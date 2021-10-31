Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,296,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,901 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $176,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 23.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,836 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 37.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,410,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,202,000 after acquiring an additional 385,598 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in Aflac by 0.9% in the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,417,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,343,000 after buying an additional 59,337 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Aflac by 5.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,538,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,203,000 after buying an additional 282,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the second quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $114,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,978 shares of company stock worth $2,108,556. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac stock opened at $53.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.37 and a 12 month high of $57.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.83. The firm has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.03.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

