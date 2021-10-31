Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $407,000 Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,449,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,201,000 after buying an additional 436,036 shares in the last quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth $3,611,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 759.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 296,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after buying an additional 261,590 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 486,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,820,000 after buying an additional 164,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 117,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after buying an additional 69,882 shares in the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

CCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. HSBC increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.58.

CCL stock opened at $22.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.15. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 42.88% and a negative net margin of 1,387.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.19) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.