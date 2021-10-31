Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $431.10 Million

Equities analysts expect that Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) will post $431.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $359.66 million to $551.30 million. Matador Resources reported sales of $224.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.23. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $461.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 144.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTDR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.36.

Shares of NYSE MTDR traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.85. 1,325,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,827,487. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.84. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $47.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

In other news, COO Craig N. Adams acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,700 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at $74,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

