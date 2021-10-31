$91.19 Million in Sales Expected for Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) to report sales of $91.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $90.87 million to $91.50 million. Computer Task Group posted sales of $88.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full year sales of $381.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $380.32 million to $383.29 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $398.64 million, with estimates ranging from $395.28 million to $402.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $92.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.11 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, Director James R. Helvey III acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Computer Task Group in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Computer Task Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Computer Task Group by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Computer Task Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Computer Task Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. 51.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTG stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,115. Computer Task Group has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $11.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.96 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.76.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

