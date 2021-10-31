$286.98 Million in Sales Expected for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) to report sales of $286.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $273.61 million to $296.32 million. South Jersey Industries reported sales of $261.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full year sales of $1.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $311.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on SJI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, South Jersey Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in South Jersey Industries by 296.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 168,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 125,838 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 7,463 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 207,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after buying an additional 9,802 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 170,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 15,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 116.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 629,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 338,204 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SJI traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.76. The company had a trading volume of 12,050,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,129. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.97. South Jersey Industries has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $29.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.02%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

