1,189,943 Shares in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Acquired by Boxer Capital LLC

Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,189,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,095,000. Day One Biopharmaceuticals makes up about 1.0% of Boxer Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAWN. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $431,000. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DAWN opened at $24.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.24. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.19 and a 12-month high of $28.70.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($5.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($4.72). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

