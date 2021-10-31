Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Acquires Shares of 2,175,962 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,175,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,507,539,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd owned about 0.15% of Keurig Dr Pepper as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 143,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

KDP stock opened at $36.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.25. The stock has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $37.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, October 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 1,025 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

