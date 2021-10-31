1,297,076 Shares in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Purchased by Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,297,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,575,344,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 63,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in BorgWarner by 6.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 1.9% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 6.1% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $45.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.37. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.30 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

