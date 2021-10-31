Blue Grotto Capital LLC Takes Position in 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED)

Blue Grotto Capital LLC bought a new stake in 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 406,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,733,000. 1847 Goedeker accounts for 1.5% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Blue Grotto Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of 1847 Goedeker at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1847 Goedeker in the second quarter valued at about $578,000. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in 1847 Goedeker during the second quarter worth about $3,422,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in 1847 Goedeker during the second quarter worth about $250,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 1847 Goedeker during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in 1847 Goedeker during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

GOED traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.13. 1,276,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,291. The stock has a market cap of $333.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of -0.82. 1847 Goedeker Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $16.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $64.07 million for the quarter. 1847 Goedeker had a negative net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.50%.

In other news, CEO Albert Fouerti bought 330,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $973,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

1847 Goedeker Profile

1847 Goedeker Inc operates an e-commerce platform for appliances and furniture in the United States. It also sells fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, televisions, outdoor appliances, and patio furniture, as well as commercial appliances for builder and business clients. The company also provides appliance installation services and old appliance removal services.

