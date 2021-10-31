Bleichroeder LP Boosts Stake in Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU)

Bleichroeder LP raised its position in Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) by 245.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355,274 shares during the quarter. Bleichroeder LP owned 2.83% of Qumu worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qumu in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Qumu during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qumu during the first quarter worth approximately $1,335,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Qumu during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qumu during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

In other news, Director Kenan Lucas bought 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 280,885 shares of company stock valued at $689,475. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUMU stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.05. 485,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Qumu Co. has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Qumu had a negative net margin of 57.97% and a negative return on equity of 100.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qumu Co. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

