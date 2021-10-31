Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd Makes New Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 701,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,705,295,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 606.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 579.7% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.80. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.56 and a 12-month high of $65.60. The firm has a market cap of $84.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.