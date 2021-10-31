General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Black Maple Capital Management LP

Black Maple Capital Management LP lessened its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,707 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,293 shares during the period. General Motors comprises about 0.9% of Black Maple Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Black Maple Capital Management LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.2% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 30.4% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 823 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its stake in General Motors by 2.3% during the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 8,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 13.1% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 19.4% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

GM stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.43. The company had a trading volume of 16,680,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,274,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.87 and a 200 day moving average of $55.79. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $33.96 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.80.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

