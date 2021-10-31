Bienville Capital Management LLC Invests $1.17 Million in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Bienville Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 17,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in StoneCo by 10,630.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in StoneCo by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in StoneCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in StoneCo by 2,786.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get StoneCo alerts:

StoneCo stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.86. 2,608,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,738,377. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $30.71 and a 12-month high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. StoneCo had a net margin of 36.49% and a return on equity of 8.19%. StoneCo’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STNE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.