ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Purchased by Black Maple Capital Management LP

Black Maple Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,965,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 23,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 10,156 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 15,829 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,355,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,018,000 after buying an additional 313,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

VIAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.91.

Shares of VIAC stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.22. The stock had a trading volume of 8,460,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,225,529. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.60.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. On average, analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.