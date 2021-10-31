Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 93.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:EB opened at $20.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 2.93. Eventbrite has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

In other news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 5,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $94,157.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,157.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eventbrite stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,080,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425,937 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.21% of Eventbrite worth $39,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

