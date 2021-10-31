Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 93.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS.
Shares of NYSE:EB opened at $20.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 2.93. Eventbrite has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.
In other news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 5,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $94,157.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,157.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.
About Eventbrite
Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.
