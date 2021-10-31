FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. FirstEnergy updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.550-$2.650 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FE traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.53. 5,721,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,059,747. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.62. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $26.17 and a 12 month high of $39.94.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.27%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.