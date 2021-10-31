Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Stake Raised by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,670 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.27% of Cincinnati Financial worth $51,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,104,000 after acquiring an additional 63,125 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,492,000 after buying an additional 6,835 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 7,424.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 248,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,662,000 after buying an additional 245,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CINF shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.83.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $121.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.92 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.11. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.69.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 76.83%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

