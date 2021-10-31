First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 1,269,577 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 2,981.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,312,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269,577 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.35% of Duke Realty worth $62,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 70,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,354,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

In other news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $427,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total transaction of $105,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DRE stock opened at $56.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.30. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Duke Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $37.54 and a 12 month high of $56.99.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.16 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 67.11%.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

