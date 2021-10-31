Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) by 51.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 146,072 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Community Bankers Trust were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESXB. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Community Bankers Trust in the first quarter worth about $41,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Community Bankers Trust by 75.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Community Bankers Trust in the first quarter worth about $102,000. S. Muoio & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Community Bankers Trust in the second quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Community Bankers Trust in the first quarter worth about $167,000.

In related news, CFO Bruce E. Thomas sold 14,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $165,321.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,070 shares of company stock worth $12,136.

Shares of Community Bankers Trust stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.49. Community Bankers Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $5.43 and a 52 week high of $12.25.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Community Bankers Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

Community Bankers Trust Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corp. is the holding company of Essex Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. Its services include individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, real estate and mortgage loans, investment services, on-line and mobile banking products, and cash management services.

