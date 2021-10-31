Aurora Price Up 20.5% Over Last Week (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded down 15.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. Aurora has a market capitalization of $22.49 million and $659,790.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aurora has traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar. One Aurora coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.61 or 0.00315157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00048284 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.59 or 0.00222538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00011841 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.28 or 0.00096364 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Aurora Profile

Aurora is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,975,060,788 coins. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Aurora Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

