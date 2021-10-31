Pallapay Hits Market Capitalization of $11.01 Million (PALLA)

Pallapay (CURRENCY:PALLA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. Pallapay has a total market cap of $11.01 million and approximately $512,493.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pallapay coin can now be purchased for $0.0581 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pallapay has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00068785 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00074384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.02 or 0.00105853 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,472.10 or 0.99985233 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,186.78 or 0.06922475 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00022714 BTC.

Pallapay Coin Profile

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 189,355,659 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Buying and Selling Pallapay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using US dollars.

