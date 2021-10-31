FORA Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 6,029 V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,220,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,315,240,000 after purchasing an additional 995,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in V.F. by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,119,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,060,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,388 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in V.F. by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,252,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,333,344,000 after acquiring an additional 605,163 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in V.F. by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,460,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,022,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in V.F. by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,042,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $741,842,000 after acquiring an additional 965,353 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VFC shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.71.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $72.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.52. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $65.34 and a 52 week high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.62%.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

