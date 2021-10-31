FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,496 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,091 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 15,490 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GMED opened at $77.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.61. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.08. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $251.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.50 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.92.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $63,416.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

