FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,020,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $429,000. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $63.82 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.57 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 116.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $45.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $318,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total value of $993,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,593,750. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARWR. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

