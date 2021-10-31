FORA Capital LLC Acquires 1,874 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 285.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth $382,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter worth $7,100,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,274,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 108,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,856,000 after buying an additional 7,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,128,000 after buying an additional 15,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $254.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.21. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $178.60 and a 52 week high of $257.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $646.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Nordson’s payout ratio is 37.23%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $481,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NDSN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.50.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.