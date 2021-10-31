LMR Partners LLP Invests $1.46 Million in ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000. LMR Partners LLP owned about 1.49% of ScION Tech Growth II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the second quarter worth about $3,880,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the second quarter worth about $6,790,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the second quarter worth about $477,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the second quarter worth about $9,326,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II in the second quarter worth about $1,010,000.

Get ScION Tech Growth II alerts:

Shares of SCOB stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. ScION Tech Growth II has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72.

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter.

ScION Tech Growth II Profile

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for ScION Tech Growth II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScION Tech Growth II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.