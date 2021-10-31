Beryl Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV)

Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,499,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,662,000. Forum Merger IV comprises approximately 1.3% of Beryl Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned about 3.49% of Forum Merger IV at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Forum Merger IV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Forum Merger IV in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Forum Merger IV in the second quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Forum Merger IV in the second quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forum Merger IV in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. 40.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Forum Merger IV alerts:

Shares of Forum Merger IV stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.77. 29,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,250. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74. Forum Merger IV Co. has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $9.92.

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Merger IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Merger IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.