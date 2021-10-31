$86.15 Million in Sales Expected for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to announce $86.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $82.10 million to $90.20 million. First Bancorp posted sales of $76.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year sales of $317.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $313.90 million to $321.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $370.50 million, with estimates ranging from $366.90 million to $374.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Bancorp.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. First Bancorp had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 12.07%.

FBNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

FBNC traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.42. 233,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,618. First Bancorp has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $50.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Dexter V. Perry acquired 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in First Bancorp by 2,205.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 452,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,509,000 after buying an additional 432,812 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in First Bancorp by 286.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 286,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,466,000 after buying an additional 212,492 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Bancorp by 525.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 212,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,247,000 after purchasing an additional 178,601 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in First Bancorp by 24.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 866,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,436,000 after purchasing an additional 170,451 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First Bancorp by 228.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 147,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bancorp (FBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.