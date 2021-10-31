Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) will report sales of $121.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $122.00 million and the lowest is $120.60 million. Enterprise Financial Services posted sales of $95.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full-year sales of $422.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $416.80 million to $428.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $471.40 million, with estimates ranging from $467.00 million to $476.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.41). Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EFSC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:EFSC traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.02. The company had a trading volume of 123,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,549. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 27.54%.

In other news, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $337,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,196 shares in the company, valued at $548,332.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 112,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

