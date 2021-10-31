Beryl Capital Management LLC Grows Position in CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC)

Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC) by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,043,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614,200 shares during the quarter. CITIC Capital Acquisition makes up 0.9% of Beryl Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Beryl Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CITIC Capital Acquisition were worth $10,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCAC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,655,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in CITIC Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,645,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CITIC Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,075,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CCAC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.04. The company had a trading volume of 148,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,720. CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95.

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

