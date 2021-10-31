Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MALRY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.48. The stock had a trading volume of 143 shares, compared to its average volume of 949. Mineral Resources has a 52 week low of $17.41 and a 52 week high of $44.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $2.0581 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th.

MALRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mineral Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mineral Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

About Mineral Resources

Mineral Resources Ltd. engages in mining and processing of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining Services; Commodities; and Central. It offers contract crushing, infrastructure, and recovery of base metals concentrate. The company was founded by Christopher J. Ellison on February 27, 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

