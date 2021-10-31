Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $94,000 in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TFC opened at $63.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.78 and its 200 day moving average is $57.88. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.22 and a fifty-two week high of $64.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 67,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $4,143,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,218 shares of company stock worth $13,923,071 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

