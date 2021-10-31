California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 35,299 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,299 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Enphase Energy worth $43,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 271.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Enphase Energy stock opened at $231.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.49 and a fifty-two week high of $237.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.42, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.49.
In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total transaction of $3,254,195.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 171,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,088,253.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,695 shares of company stock valued at $20,276,137 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several research firms have commented on ENPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $238.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.99.
Enphase Energy Profile
Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.
