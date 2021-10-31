California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 35,299 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,299 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Enphase Energy worth $43,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 271.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $231.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.49 and a fifty-two week high of $237.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.42, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.49.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The company had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $4,514,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total transaction of $3,254,195.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 171,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,088,253.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,695 shares of company stock valued at $20,276,137 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ENPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $238.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.99.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

