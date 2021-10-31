Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) Short Interest Update

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. stock remained flat at $$96.64 during trading on Friday. Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $137.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.21.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS engages in the manufacture, assembly and sale of motor vehicles and primary commercial vehicles. Its products include Ford transit, transit custom, tourneo custom, transit connect, cargo, and cars. The firm also imports and sells passenger cars and manufactures and imports and sells spare parts of those vehicles.

