FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

FZT traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 10,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,764. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.71. FAST Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

About FAST Acquisition Corp. II

FAST Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

