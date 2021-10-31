FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
FZT traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 10,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,764. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.71. FAST Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.00.
About FAST Acquisition Corp. II
Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?
Receive News & Ratings for FAST Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAST Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.