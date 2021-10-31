LMR Partners LLP Acquires New Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YETI. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of YETI in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of YETI in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of YETI by 186.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of YETI by 109.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI opened at $98.33 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.66 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.65.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. The firm had revenue of $357.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 12,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total transaction of $1,291,210.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,926 shares of company stock worth $5,265,226 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on YETI shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.26.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

