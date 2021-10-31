LMR Partners LLP Buys New Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $234.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 56.08 and a beta of 1.20. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.90 and a 52 week high of $235.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Greg Weller sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $552,655.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.42, for a total value of $1,420,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,311,578.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,448 shares of company stock valued at $12,809,737. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SITE. Loop Capital began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.78.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.