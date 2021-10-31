LMR Partners LLP Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 368.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,075 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 193.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $35,065.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $42,877.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,816 shares of company stock worth $1,111,389 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD opened at $123.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.94. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.01 and a 12-month high of $130.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXPD. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Vertical Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

