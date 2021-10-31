LMR Partners LLP Makes New $1.93 Million Investment in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,000. LMR Partners LLP owned approximately 2.70% of Kismet Acquisition Two at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the second quarter valued at about $335,000.

Shares of Kismet Acquisition Two stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73. Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.99.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

