Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Sells 49,000 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Birch Run Capital Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,000 shares during the period. Par Pacific accounts for 7.5% of Birch Run Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Birch Run Capital Advisors LP owned 0.89% of Par Pacific worth $9,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PARR. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 32.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,929,000 after purchasing an additional 539,029 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 15.8% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,596,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 1,917.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 362,569 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,683,000 after acquiring an additional 264,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 34.5% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,862,000 after acquiring an additional 252,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Par Pacific stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,428. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $20.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.64.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.10). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 98.58%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.58.

In related news, SVP Joseph Israel sold 22,000 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,992. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

