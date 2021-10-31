Birch Grove Capital LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Birch Grove Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Newmark Group comprises about 1.8% of Birch Grove Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Birch Grove Capital LP’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NMRK. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 122.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the first quarter worth $147,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the second quarter worth $153,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 20.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 55.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Shares of NMRK traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.88. The stock had a trading volume of 993,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,660. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $15.30.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $629.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.93 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 25.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is presently 4.30%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.