Bienville Capital Management LLC Sells 24,349 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Bienville Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 10.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 206,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,349 shares during the quarter. The AES accounts for about 0.4% of Bienville Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bienville Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The AES were worth $5,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AES. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The AES during the second quarter valued at $29,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in The AES during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The AES during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in The AES by 160.1% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The AES by 32.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,263,724.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,167.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $780,842.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 329,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,163 in the last three months. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AES traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.13. 5,021,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,462,107. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.07. The AES Co. has a one year low of $19.31 and a one year high of $29.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The AES had a positive return on equity of 28.07% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

