iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) is Bienville Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Bienville Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,144,311 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust comprises approximately 1.0% of Bienville Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bienville Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Silver Trust worth $11,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 20,756 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 19,975 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 83,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 9,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 82,480 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLV traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.09. 19,160,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,004,848. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.36.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

