Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $52.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 million. Materialise had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Materialise updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of MTLS opened at $24.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 219.36 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average of $24.35. Materialise has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $87.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Materialise stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,328 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,577 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.06% of Materialise worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

MTLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Materialise in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Materialise in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Materialise in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

