Bienville Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Bienville Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 19.8% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 715,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,804,000 after purchasing an additional 118,041 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 82.3% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 249,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,339,000 after purchasing an additional 112,537 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 30.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 426,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,894,000 after purchasing an additional 98,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 16.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,783,000 after acquiring an additional 94,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MELI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,672.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. DZ Bank began coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,965.13.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded down $35.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,481.02. 424,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,192.14 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -29,620.40 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,723.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,595.55.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras acquired 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

