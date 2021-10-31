Bienville Capital Management LLC Purchases 19,694 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Bienville Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 468.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,694 shares during the quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. bought a new position in Roblox in the first quarter worth $2,969,168,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Roblox by 269.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,659,143 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Roblox in the first quarter worth $929,002,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Roblox by 29.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,149,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Value Fund raised its holdings in Roblox by 397.0% in the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,543,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $30,622,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $2,970,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 613,967 shares of company stock valued at $50,574,052 over the last quarter.

NYSE RBLX traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,722,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,109,342. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $103.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.30.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.21 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.45.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

